US singer Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The pair announced the big news on their Instagram accounts, reposting a post by UNICEF.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy,” the post said. According to the post, the couple was grateful for having a safe delivery.

“‘We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,’ Katy and Orlando told us,” the post read.

The couple also adds that they empathise with many parents who are facing a high risk and struggling due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever,” read the post.

Katy Perry revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her new song Never Worn White and last month, she released a video showing the baby’s nursery. The couple met in 2016, separated after 10 months and reunited in 2018.