

Singer Eddy Kenzo says he is grateful for having made peace with the late, Sheik Nuhu Muzaata Batte before he passed on yesterday morning.

Kenzo, who eulogized Sheik Muzaata on his social media pages says he is glad that he meet with the Sheik and they resolved their issues.

“Innalilah wainalileh raju’un 😭😭 kitalo ekya Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata. Nsaba Ya Allah agumye family nabuli munaUganda. Nebaza Allah eyansobozesa okusisinkana ne tumalawo ebyaliwo munange R.I.P sheik until we meet again,” he posted.

Sheik Muzaata and Eddy Kenzo had a disagreement after Kenzo accused the Sheik of insulting him at Rema’s traditional kukyala ceremony.

Sheik Muzaata passed on December 4th at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been hospitalized for a fortnight.