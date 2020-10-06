Singer Eddy Kenzo has finally reunited with his 26-year old younger sister whom he hadn’t seen in more than 20 years.

Kenzo says he has spent years searching for his sister but finally found her last month.

“I discovered my sister after 23 years. God is very grateful,” he posted on his Twitter account.

Eddy Kenzo also revealed that when they were young, together with his other brother, they gave their sister to a woman since they believed she could not live on the streets like them.

Kenzo added that his sister has been selling items on the roadside in Katwe.

“We had almost given up on her but God always has his own plans. I now have my sister with me. She has been suffering on the streets of Katwe,” said Kenzo.

The singer also adds that he failed to trace his sister much earlier because she had been mistreated by the woman who was looking after her, which forced her to run away.