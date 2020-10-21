

By Sqoop

Singer Lydia Jasmine showered her mother with a lot of love as she celebrated her 59th birthday. She showed gratitude to her mother by putting everything on hold and treating her mom with the best she could as she celebrated her new age.

The ‘Nkubanja’ singer showed love to her mom as she shared cute and adorable photos with her mom while carrying her on her laps during a photoshoot.

The pair seemed to be having a blissful moment as they enjoyed each other’s company and the love that was exchanged between themselves looked immeasurable.

It didn’t stop at a photo shoot as the singer took to social media and penned a message for her mother promising that she will do everything possible to make her mom proud.

“HAPPY 59th BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN. I’m So Lucky To Have You, I Give Thanks For Your Life Everyday. I Will Do Everything Possible To Make You The Happiest, I Promise To Make You Super Proud. I Love You Infinity Maama Wange” she posted.