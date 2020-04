Police in Rwenzori region is investigating the murder of a 58 year old man who was beaten to death by a mob on accusations of being a cannibal.

The incident was at Kigoyera village, in Kigoyera sub-county Kyenjojo district.

According to Rwenzori West region police spokesperson Vincent Twesigye, the deceased Bagonza William a Mutooro by tribe, was a peasant in this area.

He said that two suspects have been arrested to aid in the ongoing investigations.