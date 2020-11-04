By Paul Adude

The Miss Tourism pageant has partnered with the national carrier Uganda Airlines in a bid to boost tourism as the country braces for its first scientific crowning slated for this weekend.

While speaking at a breakfast meeting at café javas, Victoria Mall Entebbe, the Chief Executive Officer Miss Tourism Uganda Mr. Allan Kanyike said this year’s theme ‘Beauty, Brains and Change’ (BBC) is aimed at encouraging Ugandan’s embrace local tourism.

“I want to encourage Ugandans to love and bless their home, let them visit a site and post it to promote who we are, Uganda is one country with so many tribes which are very identical, let us promote our hearts to the world through tourism, let us now rely on domestic tourism,” he said.

Ms Sylvia Kaggwa, the sales manager Uganda Airlines Entebbe office said the miss tourism ambassadors will help promote the national tourism initiative in the region and across the world, as the airline expands it’s route network in Africa and beginning of intercontinental flights to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East with the delivery of Airbus A330 in December.

The five tourism ambassadors who have been attending a boot camp recently in preparation for Sunday’s finale include, Jean Corprise Akullo, Amaniyo Charity, Kyomugisha Sonia, Agwang Prossy Permah, and Atuheirwe Sheevon.

Last year’s beauty queen from the Busoga region Ms Phiona Bridget Kyeru was gifted with a land title and will receive her car on Sunday according to Kanyike.