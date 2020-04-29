Wakiso Resident District Commissioner Rose Kirabira has asked the ministry of education to distribute more learners’ circulars in the district.

Education and sports minister, Janet Museveni said earlier that the ministry would be distributing reading materials and test examinations across the country through the RDCs, who would extend them to the parishes and finally to families to keep the learners busy throughout the covid-19 ongoing lockdown.

This followed the failure of schools to reopen on 27th April as earlier anticipated due to the extension of lockdown for another 21 days which elapse on 5th May.

Yesterday, Wakiso received some reading materials but RDC Kirabira said they were very few compared to the number of learners in the district, urging ministry of education to send more so no child is left out.