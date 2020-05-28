The normal court operations in Uganda will resume after the general opening of public transport.

This revealed by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe in his statement issued this morning.

The directive was contained in the revised contingency measures to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Judiciary circular issued on May 27.

Courts shall continue to hear only applications and urgent matters until there is a general opening up of public transport and that upon the easing of the general public transport, courts shall resume normal hearings in civil matters.

However, criminal cases shall be restricted to plea taking for Magistrates Courts, bail applications, plea bargains across the board, and appeals for the appellate courts.

These restrictions shall remain in force until prisoners are able to be produced in Courts.

The head of the Judiciary further stated that the use of audio-visual facilities shall continue alongside other modes of conducting hearings – determined by the head/in-charge of a specific Court/Station.

He also urged all Judicial Officers to continue writing and delivering judgments and rulings during this time.