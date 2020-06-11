The National Organization of Trade Unions has promised to offer free legal services to employees of Sanyu FM who were sacked yesterday after they reportedly rejected a 25% pay cut.

The sacked employees say they are considering legal action against their former employer Sudhiru Ruparelia for alleged wrongful and unfair dismissal and asked lawyers who were ready to take him on to get in touch with them.

Speaking to KFM, the NOTU Chairman General Usher Wilson Owere says he has asked the general secretary to establish the facts of the matter before the workers’ body can intervene.

Owere says NOTU is ready to provide lawyers for the affected employees to ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, a letter from the company’s managing director indicates that the pay cut was inevitable given the current COVID-19 pandemic situation that has affected businesses indiscriminately, adding that management was yet to hold a meeting to forge a way forward.