Over 100 aspiring parliamentary candidates have returned nomination forms at the forum for democratic change headquarters in Najjanankumbi as the deadline nears.

Addressing journalists, the party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says that the 100 exclude several others who have also returned their forms to districts.

He says that the party will stop issuing forms tomorrow after which its relevant organs will vet all aspiring candidates.

Senior party leaders will be dispatched to districts to try and build consensus where they have more than one candidate.

This will be followed by primary elections.

He says that the party hopes that by the time of their primaries, the decision on which sort of elections, the country will have, will have been reached.