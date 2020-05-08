

By Benjamin Jumbe

Over 1,600 households with an estimated population of over 3,200 have been affected by floods in Bundibugyo district.

This has been revealed by Red Cross following a rapid assessment in the area after River Nyamwamba and Mubuku burst their banks yesterday.

The report compiled by the organisation’s acting branch manager in Bundibugyo Dr Joseph Kasumba also indicates that the situation has compromised the covid-19 screening centre at Busunga.

He further reveals that the immediate needs of the affected communities include food, shelter, access to safe water and beddings.

Meanwhile, the organisation’s spokesperson Irene Nakasiita says the body of the UPDF officer who was carried by running water after he was trapped in an attempted escape was recovered by the DRC army and handed over to UPDF.