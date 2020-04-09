The renowned city pastor of House of prayers international church pastor, Aloysius Bugingo has contributed Shs100 million to the government of Ugandan towards the fight against coronavirus.

While handing over the donation to the national response fund at the office of the prime minister, Bugingo says that they believe that faith without works is not good and hence in this regard, they have also moved to stand with the people of Uganda.

Bugingo says that the church administration sat yesterday and agreed to help the government with Shs100million towards this period.

Other companies that have today contributed include Haris international with Shs100 million,1 ambulance, biscuits and water, Lebanese committee Shs200 million ,the kingdom of Bunyoro Shs60 million and Ruparelia foundation 2 brand new pickups.

Others include King Ceasor university Shs100 million, Diamond trust Bank Shs250 million among others.