Police is investigating circumstances under which armed people, travelling in a Super Custom vehicle registration number UBE 229E fired bullets in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb.

It’s alleged that one Orema Charles aka Sipapa who was driving in the said motor vehicle reportedly tried to park near a one Fred Nyanzi’s place when a group of youth attacked him and destroyed his windscreen and the right side driving mirror.

This prompted two armed men, who were moving with him to fire three bullets in the air.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango however say no one was injured.