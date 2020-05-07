By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Red Cross Society has dispatched teams to Kasese to conduct a rapid assessment of the impact of the flash floods that hit the district this morning.

This is after three rivers; Nyamwamba, Nyamugasani and Mobuku burst their banks last night affecting several households and businesses.

The Red Cross spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita says River Lamia in Bundibugyo district has also burst its banks.

She says upon conclusion of the assessment, details of numbers of affected families and support required will be determined and communicated.