By Benjamin Jumbe

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has raised alarm over a “triple menace” of floods, COVID-19 and locusts in East Africa.

Dr Simon Missiri, IFRC’s Regional Director for Africa says the ongoing heavy rain have slowed down operations aimed at controlling the desert locusts and increased the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

He expresses worry that the number of people who are hungry and sick will increase in the coming weeks as flooding and COVID-19 continue to severely affect the coping capacity of many families in the region.

He calls upon governments and partners to invest more in preparedness and flood control methods in order to break the cycle of flooding.