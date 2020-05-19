The Uganda National Examinations Board has said that registration of candidates set to sit this year’s national exams at all levels will start as soon as schools are re-opened possibly in two weeks.

Registration of all candidates was earlier scheduled for April 1st but it was cancelled following the closure of schools by President Museveni due to coronavirus.

During his 14th address on COVID-19 last evening, the President said primary and high school candidates, as well as university students, will be allowed to resume studies in two weeks while observing the standard operating procedures.

Now UNEB spokesperson Jenipher Kalule says they await the guidelines from ministry of education on how those schools will reopen before registration starts.

She also says examination centres that had not been validated will also be handled as soon as the schools reopen.