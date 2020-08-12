The East African Court of Justice has summoned the Attorney General of Rwanda and a Ugandan lawyer Steven Kalali to appear in court for the hearing of the border closure case.

According to the summons issued and signed by the court’s Registrar Yufnalis Okubo, the parties are to appear in court on September 14th 2020 for hearing via video conferencing.

The notice further indicates that the parties will be appearing before a three-member panel of Judges comprising the Principal Judge Monica Mugenyi, Audace Ngiye and Dr Charles Nyawello.

On February 27th 2019, Rwanda closed its borders advised its citizens against travelling to Uganda claiming that Ugandan authorities were abducting, arbitrarily arresting, jailing, torturing and illegally deporting Rwandans.

As a result, a Ugandan lawyer Steven Kalali sued the government of Rwanda in the East African Court of Justice claiming that the border closure contravenes the East African Community Treaty and the Common Market Protocol which allow free movement of people, goods and services across the member countries.

The Advocate also wondered why the decision to close the borders was so abrupt and taken with no prior communication to traders and other route users.

He added that the act of continuously blocking Rwanda nationals from moving freely in and out of Uganda undermines good governance, security and rule of law.

Kalali asked the East African Court of Justice to declare the border closure illegal.