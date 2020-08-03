The Acting Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo is today expected to open a Court of Appeal scientific session at the Mbale High Court.

At least 40 criminal appeals are expected to be disposed of during this session.

It will be presided over by Justices; Frederick Egonda-Ntende, Cheborion Barishaki and Muzamiru Kibeedi.

The Ag. Court of Appeal Registrar Ayebare Tumwebaze, says due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hearings will be conducted via zoom video conferencing technology.

He says that out of the 40 appeals, murder ranks highest with 17 cases followed by aggravated defilement with 12 cases and aggravated robbery with 7.

The other appeals are on offences of operating a pharmacy without a license, rape, arson and criminal trespass.

In one case, the appellant seeks to quash a death sentence while in four others the appeals are against life convictions pronounced by the High Court.

The first case on the cause-list, is a state appeal against the acquittal of 12 people on charges of arson, inciting violence, grievous harm and assault.

The offence was committed in Tororo District where the appellants were convicted for burning several houses belonging to their neighbours in an inter-tribal clash.