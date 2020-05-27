The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked the ministry of Foreign Affairs through its mission in Abuja to help Musician Eddy Kenzo who is stuck in Ivory Coast return home.

Kadaga says she had a phone conversation with Kenzo who is facing a hard time in a French speaking nation where he finds it hard to communicate with people for any assistance.

Kadaga says the musician is facing a hard time where he is now since he has spent all the money he had with him.

The speaker wants the ministry to offer him consular services so that he can be assisted to return home quickly but also meet his bills.

“I will be informing President Museveni about this matter so that he can be assisted. For him it’s even worse because he is in a French speaking country. Life is not as easy as it would be if he was in an English-speaking country where he could talk with people and get assistance,” said Kadaga.

Government has since given a greenlight to Ugandans who would wish to return from abroad.

It will however not be an evacuation but people will instead meet both the cost of their flights and institutional quarantine.

Those who wish to come home will register with Ugandan embassies abroad and be linked with airlines that are operational.