

By Derrick Wandera

Former Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi has picked forms from People Power head offices to express her interest in contesting for the Kampala Woman parliamentary seat.

This comes just a just a week after Nyanzi picked nomination forms from the Forum for Democratic seeking the party’s flag for the same position.

Dr Nyanzi has told journalists that she is only widening the scope for her chances of winning the seat.

“This is a pressure group and they have always told us that. So there should be no issue for me to use FDC and People Power,” Dr Nyanzi said this morning.

Dr Nyanzi joins People Power lawyer Shamim Malende who expressed her interest for the same position earlier.

Nyanzi’s latest move sends a wave of confusion in the eyes of the public especially after the FDC vowed not to work with the People Power pressure group during this electoral cycle.