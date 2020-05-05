As government streamlines measures for movement of cargo truck drivers, President Museveni has hinted on the possibility of them packing their own food.

In his address last night, the President said such a move will prevent unnecessary movements of these truck drivers to hotels and other eateries looking for food hence prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Government has since designated specific resting points for the drivers.

Museveni meanwhile says they are going to repair the old railway line as plans to construct the standard gauge railway take shape.

This he says will cut on the transportation of goods on-road and also reduce the number of truck drivers entering the country.

Museveni adds that he has already spoken of the Presidents of Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda on this issue and will soon speak to President Salva Kirr and Felix Tshisekedi of DRC for harmonisation.