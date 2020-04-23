By Sqoop Admin

Yesterday, Top TV’s employee Joan Lule was put on the spot for her misconduct that she exhibited on live television.

It all happened on Monday during a show dubbed “The Cocktail” where the reigning Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande was hosted to discuss woman empowerment.

During the discussion, the Mpigi Member of Parliament hopeful Lule asked Nakakande how it feels to lose in the Miss World Beauty Pageant, something that Nakakande considered as offensive.

Several fans of Nakakande and viewers of Top TV were disappointed about the way the TV journalist behaved live in the studio, something that made social media users demand an apology after the clip of the show started making rounds.

