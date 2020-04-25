Jinja Road Police officers have arrested two suspects for forging Covid-19 car stickers.

A driver only identified as Julius who was yesterday intercepted at the checkpoint in Jinja with a forged sticker on interrogation led a team of detectives from Jinja to Namungona Zone 1 at Luyinja area where a one Dickson Mugarura was arrested.

After a search of Mugarura’s premises, police recovered 29 forged COVID19 car stickers.

The duo is now facing charges of forgery and is currently detained at Jinja Road Police Station pending a court trial on Monday.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango has appealed to members of the public not be hoodwinked by fraudsters but abide by set guidelines to stem the spread of coronavirus.