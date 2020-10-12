

By Shamim Nateebwa

Ugandan musicians are encouraged to participate in the recently launched Commonwealth project meant to fight Covid-19 through music.

The commonwealth Secretariat is inviting applications from all Commonwealth citizens to represent their country in a mass musical and cultural performance, where applicants will perform to a track produced by Dionysus Ensemble and will be required to record a short video about themselves and their community.

According to Edward Sendikaddiwa a performing arts critic, this is a great opportunity that is going to market performers and the country at large.

However, he advises musicians to submit in individually and with original music so as not to embarrass the country.

Sendikaddiwa adds that artists like Maurice Kirya and Afrigo Band should embrace this opportunity.

“I would like to see artists like Suzan Kerunen, Sebunjo, Maurice Kiirya and even Afrigo Band come out and grab this opportunity,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for the not only the local artists to shine, but for Uganda as a country to feature on international news agenda for a good cause”, Ssendikadiwa told KFM.

Layne Robinson, the head of social policy says the ‘Uniting the Commonwealth through music during COVID-19’ project is the first of the kind musical feat to combine the voices of 54 musicians from the 54 member countries in one powerful virtual performance.

Delivered in partnership with a professional music group, Dionysus Ensemble, the project will demonstrate the power of music and art to lift spirits, improve mental health and encourage international camaraderie, as countries face up to the challenges of the pandemic.

Robinson adds that music has the ability to communicate the unspoken feelings of these challenging and uncertain times.