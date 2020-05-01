By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has given assurance that Uganda’s economy will not collapse like many are anticipating.

This comes as several countries continue suffering due to the Corona Virus pandemic that has ravaged several economies.

Delivering his Labor Day message from statehouse Entebbe, the president has said the government is to consider expanding the capital base of Uganda Development Bank to support various businesses.

He further expresses confidence that Uganda’s economy will grow even faster. He has also advised employers against laying off staff during this period but rather sending them on leave.