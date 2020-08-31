Uganda national roads authority has closed its offices in Jinja after two of its staff tested positive for covid-19.

The statement from UNRA indicates that its Jinja Offices located on Plot 68-76 Nile Crescent road will be closed from today to 3rd September to facilitate contact tracing and allow sufficient safety precautions including disinfection of premises.

The two new cases at Unra are part of the 107 samples taken on Wednesday 26th August 2020.

The statement indicates that UNRA Management took a decision to conduct testing of staff for COVID-19 on 19th August 2020 as a proactive measure starting to detect and prevent the spread of the virus and to offer adequate support to staff in a timely manner.

To dates, Unra has confirmed about 8 cases, with 6 from the authority’s Headquarters.