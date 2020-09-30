

By Enid Ninsiima

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party leadership has stressed that they will not form an alliance with the National Unity Platform (NUP) due to legal issues they are currently facing.

While meeting delegates and party flag bearers from the districts of the Rwenzori sub-region at Rwenzori International Hotel on Tuesday, party president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, noted that the issue of alliances is supposed to be for the common good of regime change but not leadership of democracy seeking forces. He explained that if at all there is need for an alliance, it will be done after the elections.

“We would not make an alliance with people power, the pressure group that was not legally recognized, with no structures, even when it changed under NUP, it is still in courts of law, whose fate is not known, the reason we in FDC can’t be part of them,” Mr Amuriat said.

He noted that the issue of alliances is supposed to be for the common good of regime change but not leadership of democracy seeking forces.

He explained that if at all there is need for an alliance, it will be done after the elections.

“We cannot form a coalition at this time if it is to be done, it must be after the elections and it must be there for regime change but not power-sharing” he said.

Mr Amuriat was flanked by party chairman Mr Wasswa Birigwa who were both campaigning for party presidential flag bearer for the forthcoming 2021 general election.

“The cost of this election is going to be enormous, going outside the roof and a big district like Kasese needs between 20,000 to 30,000 posters which is worth Shs3 million for one person is quite high given the number of districts that we have and also other candidates on the lower levels,” Amuriat said.

However, Mr Saul Mate, the FDC party chairperson for Kasese District warned those who lost in the party primaries and opted to stand as independents. He referred to them as the party’s worst enemies.

