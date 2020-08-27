A digital campaign to put an end to wildlife trade has been launched by World Animal Protection.

The aim of this campaign is to

to put pressure on South Africa and other G20 countries to commit to a ban on the global wildlife trade.

The campaign comes at the back of more evidence that COVID19 could have come from animal trade.

According to Edith Kabesiime, she calls upon all leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies to collectively put an end to wildlife trade.

“The leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies can bring about a collective response and global answers to the COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemics​. We can no longer afford to leave this to chance. A global wildlife trade ban is the only way to end the cruelty and protect our health and economies,” says Edith Kabesiime, Campaigns Manager at World Animal Protection.

“Animals like lions are at the centre of a cruel multi-billion-dollar business that exploits them on an industrial scale.Their bones are traded as medicine, bred in captivity,enduring a life of suffering. They are deprived of the life they would have in the wild. They are shipped around as freight, treated as mere commodities, with their wellbeing ignored,”she says.

She adds that animals such as lions are crammed into cages, kept in poor health, and often killed for their body parts which is very cruel.