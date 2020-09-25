

Nigerian singer-songwriter Yemi Alade has been appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Yemi Alade posted on her Twitter timeline that she will be representing Africa and has already made her debut.

“Representing #Africa 🙏🏾🌍🇳🇬 i made my debut 💥 as a @UNDP #GoodwillAmbassador in this virtual conversation with fellow advocate @nikolajcw!

“We talked about inequality, climate change & #COVID19. #SDGActionZone #UNGA75,” she posted.

Yemi adds that she will use the new role to empower women who have been affected by COVID-19.

“Women are among the 4 billion people who are trying to survive Covid-19 without any form of social protection,” she said.

Yemi Alade will mainly focus on fighting inequality, empowering women, and raising awareness on the impacts of climate change.

According to UNDP, Yemi Alade is perfect for this role because she has been working with them since earlier this year.

Yemi Alade has worked with UNDP and actively participated in the launch of UNDP’s Mission 1.5 climate action initiative, she also worked as UNDP Administrator with Achim Steiner in delivering opening remarks at UNDP’s High-Level Political Forum side in July.

She is famous for songs like Remind you from the Woman of Steel album, Home, Johnny, and True love.

She has also appeared in the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list. She won the award for the Independent Music Award for Best Album and MTV Africa Music Award for Best Female in 2016.