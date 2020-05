Ykee Benda is set to perform at the biggest continental COVID-19 ‘Hope For Africa Concert’ that is will take place on May 31st.

The concert is organized by MultiChoice Africa partnering with One Africa Music Fest and One Africa Global Foundation.

Other artistes to perform include Davido, Taiwan’s Savage, Sakordie, 2Face, among others.

Proceeds from the concert will be used in efforts of supporting the vulnerable and less privileged people.