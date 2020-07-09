Socialite Zari Hassan has thanked Diamond for what seems like him giving her money to top up to buy a Bentley that she recently got.

On her Instagram page, on Insta stories, Zari posted the photo of her leaning against a blue Bentley and thanked her ex-partner Diamond Platnumz for what he had done.

“Sante Baba T for the top-up,” she posted on her Instagram page.

Early this year, Zari blamed Diamond for neglecting his children and focusing on volunteering to feed 500 families.

“But you don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You’re selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of us,” she posted that time.

Diamond however blamed this on the differences and fights between the couple after their breakup and promised to take the issues of his children’s upkeep to an advanced stage and also keep in touch with them.

Zari later acknowledged that the singer had kept his promise and was back in her life to co-parent. And it looks like things are going very well.