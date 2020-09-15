

Artiste Ziza Bafana (Richard Kasendwa) has been detained at Kalisizo police station, because, he says, of his statements about Bobi Wine.

By the time of his arrest, the dancehall artiste had just completed his 14-day quarantine after performing in Tanzania two weeks back.

Ziza Bafana shared the information of his arrest on social media earlier today.

“Dear friends and family I take this opportunity to inform you that my team and I have been arrested over talking about people power and people who support MR KYAGULANYI SSENTAMU,” he posted.

Ziza Bafana along with a deejay known as Shan were arrested after they organised a music show at a relatively reserved hangout known as Happiness Motel in Mutukula.

Reports reveal that the singer was arrested after his performance with Shan (Shaban Nsamba), from Horizon Hotel at Lwegaba where they had gone to rest.

The “Tuli majje” artiste added that after completing a 14-day quarantine yesterday, the doctors acknowledged that they are Covid-19 negative.

