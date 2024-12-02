By Denis Edema

Former Vice President Dr Speciosa Wandira Kazibwa has been discharged from hospital, with doctors saying she’s out of danger after she was admitted following a car crash on Sunday evening. Police said Sunday that Dr Kazibwe and her 17-year-old grandson, Louis Igapira Wandira were rushed to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital (JRRH) after the Toyota Land Cruiser they were driving in rammed into a utility pole at Wakisi village on Njeru-Kayunga road.

According to Ssezibwa Region Police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, the front tyre of the car burst before Dr Kazibwe’s driver, Fred Kayongo, who this publication later got know is her bodyguard, lost control and veered off the road before ramming into the pole. Read more