KFM’s Judith Amim hosts a knowledgeable panel to discuss Uganda’s electoral roadmap ahead of the 2026 general elections.

She is joined by Julius Mucunguzi from the Electoral Commission, Jonathan Ebwalu from Parliament, Emmanuel Dombo from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Dr. Livingstone Sewanyana, and Hon. Jack Sabiiti from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.