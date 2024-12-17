In this episode of the KFM Hot Seat show, Patrick Kamara sits down with Rev. Canon Mwesigye from the Office of the President, Mr. Herbert Luswata, the president of Uganda Medical Association, and Prof. Simeon Kayiwa, lead Pastor at Namirembe Christian Fellowship.

The panel discusses President Yoweri Museveni’s recent proposal to have the government investigate religious leaders who claim to perform “miracles.”

Speaking at the commissioning of Prophet Samuel Kakande’s Church in Mulago, Kampala recently, President Museveni stated that while the government must uphold religious freedom, it also has a responsibility to prevent exploitation and ensure justice.

Listen to the show below;