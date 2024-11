Judith Atim is joined by a panel of distinguished guests to explore the future of Uganda–United States relations under the newly elected U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Our guests include John Britell from the American Chamber of Commerce, Jane Nalunga from the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI), strategic analyst Joel Bellenson, and Elison Karuhanga, a legal expert.

Listen to the show below;