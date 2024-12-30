By Philip Wafula

A family in Mukono Municipality has requested the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to re-examine the file of a key suspect in their daughter’s alleged murder after he was granted police bond under what they deem “unnecessary circumstances”.

Yonah Oboth, 49, a resident of Janda, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, was arrested on November 28 and detained at Kira Division Headquarters after the body of Ruth Kay Arao, 27, was on November 23 discovered dumped in a bush next to the railway line in Bukasa, days after she went missing. However, Oboth was on December 20 given police bond citing “delays in getting DNA results”, a decision that has further plunged the victim’s family into uncertainty and in fear of not getting justice for their loved one. Read more