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FDC pays tribute to Uganda’s music legend Matovu

As tributes continue to pour in, the opposition Forum for Democratic Change party has eulogized the Late Moses Matovu as a true music icon that the country will miss greatly.

 

Legendary saxophonist and Afrigo Band co-founder, who died following a violent attack in Kibuli yesterday, is to be laid to rest today in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

 

In a statement issued last evening, the FDC president Patrick Oboi Amuriat says the tragic and shocking passing of the legendary musician is a stark reminder of the deteriorating security situation in the country.

 

Amuriat says “No Ugandan” should lose their life in such a senseless way. 

 

He says the Late Matovu will be remembered for mentoring countless artists and keeping live band music alive when many believed it would fade away.

 

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