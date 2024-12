By Winnie Watenya

A fire broke out at a motor garage/carpentry workshop in Makerere Ku Bbiri behind the Crown House building on December 19, 2024, destroying property worth millions of shillings.

Among the property lost were vehicles brought for repairs and furniture.

The fire is believed to have started at 4:30 am and was still raging more than two hours later.

Police and firefighters were still battling the blaze by press time.