The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered the trial of five youths, including Mr Bakanda Steven, for allegedly robbing a Chinese investor, Hi-We, of $190,000.

The group, aged between 18 and 22, includes boda boda riders and casual laborers.

They were committed to stand trial by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi after the prosecution confirmed that investigations were complete.

According to the prosecution, the robbery occurred on November 15, 2023, along Sezibwa Road, near the Fang Fang Hotel in Kampala.

The accused allegedly robbed Hi-We of a bag containing $190,000 and caused him grievous bodily harm.

The victim was attacked while on his way to deposit the money at ABSA Bank.

The five youths have been remanded to Luzira Prison until the next High Court session.