Former Buganda Road Court Magistrate Marion Mangeni has passed away due to an illness that is yet to be confirmed.

According to sources within the Judiciary, Mangeni died on Wednesday night at a Kampala hospital. While malaria is suspected, a post-mortem examination will determine the official cause of death.

Mangeni served at Buganda Road Court before, during, and after the COVID-19 lockdown. She was subsequently transferred to the Judicial Training Institute in Nakawa and, more recently, to the Anti-Corruption Court, effective January 1, 2025.

During her tenure, Mangeni presided over several high-profile cases, including those involving events promoter Andrew Mukasa (Bajjo), lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde, and Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Known for her ability to maintain order in the courtroom, Mangeni’s sudden passing has elicited heartfelt tributes from Judiciary officials. They remember her as a young and gentle soul.