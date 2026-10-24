Former Busiro MP Charles Matovu to be laid to rest on Sunday

WAKISO: A requiem mass is to be held today, in honour of the former Busiro South Member of Parliament Charles Matovu who died on Thursday after a short illness.

According to the official funeral programme released by the party leadership, a requiem mass is scheduled for 11am at St. Bruno Sserunkuuma Catholic Church in Kasenge, Wakiso District.

This shall be followed by a vigil at his home in Kungu-Lutale, along Nakawuka Road.

Yesterday a public tribute was held at the NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kavule.

Matovu will be laid to rest on Sunday, at 2pm at his home in Kungu-Lutale, Wakiso District.

The former legislator passed away at Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he had been transferred from Lubaga Hospital for further medical investigations.

Reports indicated that Matovu developed health complications on Monday night, before his condition deteriorated.

However, the exact cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

Matovu represented Busiro South in Wakiso District during the 11th Parliament after winning the seat on the NUP ticket in 2021.

He unsuccessfully contested the January 2026 parliamentary elections and had challenged the outcome in court.