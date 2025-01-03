Tragedy has struck the Ugandan journalism community with the sudden death of renowned security reporter Risdel Kasasira. The former Daily Monitor journalist perished in a fatal car accident on Masaka Road while returning from his village in Kashari, Mbarara District.

According to Traffic and Road Safety Police spokesperson Michael Kananura, Kasasira was killed on the spot, while his wife and child, who were travelling with him, survived with injuries.

“A woman and a child who were in the same car are alive,” Mr Kananura confirmed on Friday evening. Read more