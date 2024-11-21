By Maria Jacinta Kannyange

There is excitement as Uganda gears up to host East Africa’s premier Ateker culture event in Soroti City, later next week. The re-union festival which is set to held between November 26 and 29, will bring together the Ateker communities spread all over the region that share linguistic and cultural ties with the aim of celebrating and strengthening the bond.

The gala will bring together various Ateker-speaking communities spanning diverse ethnic groups from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania and is coming to Uganda for the first time. They include; the Nyangatomo of Ethiopia; Topotha, Bari & Torit of South Sudan; Iteso, Turkana & Masai of Kenya; Iteso, Karimojong, Jie, Dodoth, Kumam, Langi & Kakwa of Uganda and, the Masai of Tanzania plus others closely-knit groups spread across the greater East African region.