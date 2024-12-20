Four men have been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for the murder of Tugume Albert Cook Apuuli, a mobile money agent and brother of Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura.

They appeared before Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu of the Kampala City Hall Court on Friday, who did not allow them to enter pleas, as capital offenses are tried and bailable only by the High Court.

The accused are; Jimmy Mutagubya, a 27-year-old boda-boda rider from Nsibi-Ziwome, Kayenmba Bosco, a 47-year-old builder from Kawanda Nakyesanjje, and Suuna Hamza and Makanga Marvin, both unemployed youths from Mperwerwe and Maganjo, respectively.

The prosecution states that on November 21, 2024, in Kiwatule Central Zone, Kampala District, the four accused attacked Tugume, robbing him of a bag containing an unspecified amount of money and mobile banking devices before fatally shooting him.

The prosecution further states that the four, on the same date and at the same location, also used the same firearm to kill Barnabas Sabiti, a boda-boda rider.

The suspects have been remanded to Luzira prison until January 14, 2025, while police investigations continue in pursuit of Kabuye Hussein, Babaidha Joseph, and Lukenge Martin, who remain at large.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire has urged the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of the three fugitives.