Oil and petroleum product dealers have been urged to invest in advanced technology to enhance safety and security for their customers, staff, and workplaces.

This follows a recent surge in armed attacks and robberies on fuel stations, resulting in tragic loss of life and millions of shillings stolen. The latest incident occurred on Thursday, when two security guards employed by Sovereign Security Company at Shines fuel station in Kiryandongo town were murdered by unidentified assailants who subsequently fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Stan Mittleman, Vivo Group Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the importance of implementing robust safety measures in all fuel stations nationwide to facilitate investigations in the event of security breaches. He made the remarks at the launch of the 10th new Shell service station on Kitetika Road, Gayaza, on Thursday.

“We added new services to our dealers such as the CCTV camera system,” Mittleman said.

With this new addition, the total number of Shell fuel stations in the country now stands at 191, and the company aims to reach a milestone of 200 stations by the end of 2025.