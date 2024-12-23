By Philip Wafula

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said Monday that they are investigating the source of fake news about the institution that is being shared on social media.

This is after lurid allegations contained in a letter purportedly signed by Brig Felix Kulayigye, the director public information at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs swirled on social media.

The letter dated December 19, 2024 summons Gen Elwelu before the Disciplinary Committee of the General Court Martial not later than December 23, 2024 (today) to defend himself against allegations of “insubordination, mutiny, and factions in the army based on tribes”. Read more