The government has embarked on an assessment to evaluate the progress of various projects within the petroleum chain ahead of the anticipated commercial production of Uganda’s first oil in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Projects under review include the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the status of different oil wells, and the performance of private oil market companies, among others.

Two months ago, Minister of State for Economic Monitoring Beatrice Akello conducted a monitoring exercise of developments in the northern corridor. One of the key concerns raised was the selective exemption of taxes, which requires urgent attention.

Speaking at the opening of this dialogue on Monday, Secretary to the President Hajj Yunus Kakande stated that the recommendations from this dialogue will play a crucial role in determining the future course of action.

“The railway is the cheapest means of transport. On fuel prices, President Museveni intervened and met with President William Ruto of Kenya I think last year, and they decided that the middlemen who were selling fuel to us should be removed and Uganda would be safe,” Kakande said.

The meeting with key stakeholders in Uganda’s oil and gas sector was held to address major challenges associated with the industry.