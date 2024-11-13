The Commissioner for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the Ministry of ICT, Mr Moses Watasa has announced a government initiative to reduce internet costs by 50% by the end of January 2025. This move aims to make internet access more affordable and accessible, particularly for low-income individuals and businesses.

Watasa made the announcement during the closing ceremony of Phase One of the Innovation and Growth Acceleration Program, organized by Youth Startup Academy Uganda in Kampala. He emphasized the government’s commitment to making internet services more affordable and expanding fiber internet connectivity across the country.

“By the end of January next year, you will see for yourselves that the internet price has come down,” Mr Watasa said.

The Ministry of ICT is currently developing policies to ensure that ICT benefits young people, particularly through increased internet access. The government’s significant investments in nationwide internet connectivity underscore this commitment.

Watasa expressed gratitude to the Korean government for its support in Uganda’s National ICT and digital transformation journey. He also acknowledged the crucial role of young people in driving this digital transformation.