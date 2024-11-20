The government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, has announced the full implementation of the Icelandic Prevention Model to address the rising alcohol and substance abuse among school students, university students, and the general public.

The Icelandic Prevention Model is a community-based prevention program that employs innovative strategies to reduce alcohol, drug, and substance abuse among young people and adults.

Pall Richardson, CEO of Planet Youth, a global organization dedicated to adapting the Icelandic Prevention Model to diverse cultural contexts, emphasizes that the program’s primary goal is to empower communities to implement interventions, activities, and actions that prevent addiction and substance use.

“By changing the social environment, we aim to increase youth wellbeing and make them behave differently and help them make better decisions when they grow up,” Pall said.

Commissioner of Youth and Children Affairs, Fred Ngabirano, expresses optimism about the model’s potential to make a significant impact, particularly given Uganda’s ranking as one of Africa’s leading countries in alcohol consumption, as highlighted in the World Health Organization’s 2023 report.